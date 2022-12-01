Omaha homicide accessory suspect arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 24-year-old is behind bars in connection with a shooting that left an Omaha woman dead earlier this month.

Austin Hudson, 24, appeared in front of a Douglas County Court judge on Wednesday. He is currently lodged in a Washington County jail.

He was formally charged with accessory to first-degree homicide in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Daetiauna Kellogg, who was killed in a shooting Nov. 6 near 49th and Miami streets.

Court records indicate that on the day of the murder, Hudson allegedly interfered with the investigation.

Accused killer Cameron Foster has already been in court.

Keanu Louis remains on the run. Omaha Crime Stoppers is offering a $7,500 reward for tips leading to his arrest.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.