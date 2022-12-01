Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman decommits from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East four-star recruit Malachi Coleman has decommitted from Nebraska and reopened his recruitment.

Coleman originally committed to play for the Nebraska Football team in late October. However, in a social media post on Thursday, he said that he is reopening his recruitment.

“With the recent changes to the Nebraska coaching staff, I would like to take a step back and reevaluate Nebraska and other schools,” the post said.

Coleman is a consensus 4-star prospect. He originally chose the Huskers over Oklahoma, Michigan, Oregon, among others.

Coleman committed to Nebraska while Mickey Joseph was serving as interim head coach.

Shortly after Matt Rhule was named the head coach of the Huskers on Saturday, Coleman seemed to show his support with a tweet that said “Time to work”.

Coleman led the Lincoln East Spartans to back-to-back playoff appearances. In 2021, he had 571 receiving yards and ten touchdowns. As a senior, Coleman was slowed by injuries.

