Inmate on ‘escape’ status at Lincoln’s Community Correction Center

Has charges in Adams and Lancaster counties
Richard Reynolds, 37, escaped from Lincoln Community Corrections Center.
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities are searching for a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in southwest Lincoln.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correction Services, 37-year-old Richard Reynolds, or Richard Meyer, is listed as being on ‘escape’ status.

Reynolds left his work location in Waverly early Thursday morning. When staff members from the facility went to look for him, they found the monitoring device he had been wearing in a parking lot near 148th and Cornhusker Highway.

Reynolds is serving a maximum sentence of 13 years for charges out of Adams County, including use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and third-degree domestic assault. NDCS also says he’s serving time for charges out of Lancaster County, one of which includes felony attempted escape.

NDCS says Reynolds began his prison time in late December, 2017. He was scheduled to have a parole hearing next month, and his projected release date is January, 2024.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

