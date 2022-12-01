Huskers staff coming together under Matt Rhule

assistant special teams coach Ed Foley of the Carolina Panthers coaches against the Arizona...
assistant special teams coach Ed Foley of the Carolina Panthers coaches against the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Panthers defeated the Cardinals 34-10. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)(Jeff Lewis | AP)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Marcus Satterfield has changed his Twitter bio to “Offensive Coordinator - TE’s Coach University of Nebraska.” Until the team makes an official announcement regarding the new staff, the best way to confirm who’s joining the Huskers is by the coaches themselves.

Satterfield comes from South Carolina where held the same position, the Gamecocks ended the regular season strong with wins against two top-ten teams, Tennessee and Clemson. Satterfield previously worked for Rhule at Baylor and in the NFL with Carolina.

Ed Foley also posted a picture of himself in Nebraska gear on twitter. According to his bio he will be the Special Teams Coordinator, a position he last held at Temple when Rhule was the head coach. He also worked for Rhule at Baylor and at Carolina. He’s also from New Jersey, a place the Huskers plan to attack in recruiting.

Matt Rhule
More coaches joining the Huskers staff under Matt Rhule

