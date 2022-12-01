Homicide investigation underway at north Omaha residence

Fatal shooting reported near 37th and Pratt streets
(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night at a home in north Omaha.

Responding to a call that came in at 8:42 p.m., officers found a dead person inside a residence near 37th and Pratt streets, according to OPD Lt. Neal Bonacci.

He said there were multiple casings in the street.

The investigation was still underway late Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

