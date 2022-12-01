Homicide investigation underway at north Omaha residence
Fatal shooting reported near 37th and Pratt streets
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police were investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night at a home in north Omaha.
Responding to a call that came in at 8:42 p.m., officers found a dead person inside a residence near 37th and Pratt streets, according to OPD Lt. Neal Bonacci.
He said there were multiple casings in the street.
The investigation was still underway late Wednesday.
