Gas prices drop to levels not seen since February

FILE PHOTO - The national average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit a low not seen since February.(MGN)
FILE PHOTO - The national average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit a low not seen since February.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) - The cost of filling up is going down.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.47.

That’s down 12 cents from last week and 29 cents in the past month.

It’s also the first time the national average has been below $3.50 since February when Russia started its invasion of Ukraine.

Other factors are also responsible for this downward trend at the pumps, including fears of a U.S. recession and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

Some analysts predict gas prices will keep falling as we head toward the end-of-the-year holiday season.

GasBuddy said they could drop below $3 per gallon by Christmas.

The Consumer Price Index shows inflation slowed in October, but despite the cooling, Americans are still feeling the pinch. (CNN)

