Former Interim Huskers Coach Mickey Joseph arrested

He’s facing charges of domestic assault, strangulation
Mickey Joseph is facing charges of domestic assault and strangulation after an incident Wednesday afternoon in Lincoln.
By 10/11 NOW
Updated: 21 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season, was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Lincoln Police, Joseph was taken into custody after officers were called around 2 p.m. near the area of South 34th and Tree Line Drive on a domestic disturbance.

The Lincoln Police Department’s call log on Wednesday evening showed officers were called to the area on a report someone had “pushed, choked, punched” a victim and “pulled the victim’s hair”.

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts released the following statement: “I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy he has been placed on administrative leave. We will have no additional comment at this time.”

Joseph, who just completed his first year at Nebraska after coming from LSU, served as the interim head coach for the Huskers and went 3-6 in that role.

Nebraska fans have been waiting to hear whether Joseph was going to be retained on the Huskers coaching staff, after new head coach Matt Rhule was hired by the athletic department on Monday.

