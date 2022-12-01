Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warmer but windy end to the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re on track to warm up ahead of another round of cold air this weekend. Highs Thursday reach the mid to upper 40s with plenty of sunshine!

Thursday forecast (wowt)

The drawback will be the wind... A strong S wind gusting to the 40s to near 50mph helps the warmup along but makes it unpleasant to be outdoors especially in the mid morning through early afternoon.

Windy Thursday (wowt)

Highs climb to the low 60s Friday! the day will be breezy with a strong N wind Friday night that drives temperatures back down Saturday to the 30s behind our next cold front.

Another round of cold air arrives early next work week and will be more intense with a drop to the 20s! This comes with our next potential storm system bringing rain to snow chances.

5 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.