Anonymous donor pledges $15,000 to Down Syndrome nonprofit, calls on others to give

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An anonymous donor who saw a Giving Tuesday story on 6 News about the Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands pledged $15,000 to the organization and called on the community to match that gift.

Leah Boldt of DSA Midlands said the donor “was so moved by our mission and the work that we are doing,” that they wanted to free up any “extra funds” to go towards other programs and support the DSA Midlands offers.

“At the time of this email, we have an additional $5K pledged to use towards his $15K matching funds — so an additional $10k call to action,” Boldt told 6 News.

The nonprofit told 6 News they use donations to support the teaching of important life skills to those they serve.

When they spoke with 6 News ahead of Giving Tuesday, organizers were looking for help with a project to further the education of those skills, particularly as they build out a kitchen area to help teach additional independent living skills.

“We’re still hoping to secure a really good HVAC person to do our venting. That’s one thing we’re struggling with,” DSA Midlands board member Janet Pol said ahead of Giving Tuesday.

DSA Midlands is hoping to have the kitchen completed this month. They said they raised more than $18,000 on Giving Tuesday.

