6 First Alert Forecast - Mild and breezy Friday, cold blast by evening

By David Koeller
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lots of sunshine across the area today, temperatures warming to around 50 degrees, above average for this time of year. However, gusty winds kept things feeling chilly all day long. Wind chills this afternoon remained in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Winds will continue to gust into the 20-30mph range through the evening, keeping those wind chills in the 30s. Temperatures will not drop too quickly tonight, falling into the upper 30s by 9pm. Overnight lows should stay above average, only falling into the middle 30s.

Friday's Forecast
Friday's Forecast(WOWT)

Breezy conditions will continue right on into Friday, with south gusts of 20-30mph expected through the morning hours. The good news is the south winds and sunshine will help to boost temperatures into the 50s to right around 60 in the metro. Winds may back off briefly around the lunch hour, unfortunately it will not last as a strong cold front approaches in the afternoon. Winds behind the cold front will be very strong, with gusts of 40 to 50mph possible for the early evening hours.

Friday Evening Wind Gusts
Friday Evening Wind Gusts(WOWT)

While it will be mild through about 3pm with highs around 60 degrees, the cold front will bring a sharp drop in temperatures by early evening. We will likely fall from around 60 at 3pm, to around 30 degrees by 6pm. Wind chills will also plummet into the teens, making for a very chilly Friday evening.

Winds Chills Friday
Winds Chills Friday(WOWT)

Cold conditions settle in for Saturday with highs in the 30s. We do rebound into the 40s for Sunday and Monday before another shot of cold air arrives Monday night into Tuesday. There may be some light wintry precipitation nearby Monday night, but the forecast is looking drier for next week so impacts look to be minor.

Temperatures Next 5 Days
Temperatures Next 5 Days(WOWT)

