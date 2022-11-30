Suspects in stolen car ram Lincoln Police cruiser during pursuit

The north side of a large perimeter around Wyuka Cemetery very early Wednesday morning in...
The north side of a large perimeter around Wyuka Cemetery very early Wednesday morning in central Lincoln.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - No arrests have been made in an overnight police chase with a stolen car that ended in central Lincoln.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lincoln Police said an officer tried pulling over a stolen 2007 Hyundai Sonata near 28th and Potter Streets. The car had been reported stolen Saturday from a fraternity on UNL campus after it was left running with the keys in it.

The vehicle failed to stop and a chase ensued. Police deployed stop sticks near 27th and Potter Streets, successfully deflating the vehicle’s tire. The vehicle continued to flee but stopped briefly at a dead end near 17th and Y Streets. The officer exited his cruiser and began to approach when the vehicle quickly backed up and rammed the police cruiser before fleeing again. As the vehicle fled the area, police said a passenger pointed a handgun at another officer. The pursuit was terminated at 35th & Vine Streets and the vehicle was last seen southbound from the area.

At approximately 11:47 p.m., the vehicle was found abandoned in a construction zone near 35th and T Streets.

Damage to the police cruiser is estimated at $5,000.

Investigators are attempting to identify the occupants of the vehicle and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages affect thousands in Omaha-metro, southwest Iowa
Douglas County authorities are looking for Aldrick Scott, 47, of Kansas in connection with the...
Search continues for Kansas man wanted in connection to missing Omaha woman
Shopping around, you'll find varying prices on basic goods
EXPLAINER: Why do some Omaha chains charge different prices for similar products?
Matt Rhule
More coaches joining the Huskers staff under Matt Rhule

Latest News

WOWT former assistant warden sentenced
Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced
WOWT Top 3 headlines
Top 3 at 3: Local headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 30
Sarah Nelson Torsiello
Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced
Man arrested after firing crossbow and fireworks at authorities in Beatrice
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen
Inaugural ball for Governor-elect Pillen set for Jan. 7