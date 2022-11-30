Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Frigid air today but a nice warm up is coming

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures out the door this morning are a good 20-25 degrees colder for you than early on yesterday morning. You won’t have to contend with any drizzle though as the roads are much drier. Bundle up not only for the morning but for the entire day as well.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Northwest wind gusts will be noticeable today with gusts up near 30 for a while this morning then slowly back off a bit in the afternoon. That will keep wind chills in the lower 20s at best.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Wind Chill Forecast (WOWT)

Thursday morning is expect to be cold but temperatures will be warming rather quickly even during the early morning hours as a south wind really ramps up. That gusty south wind could hit 45-50 mph at times during the morning Thursday helping to send temps into the upper 40s by the afternoon. Aside from that it looks like a rather nice day for our annual Stuff the Bus Food and Toy Drive.

Stuff the Bus (WOWT)

Wind Gusts Thursday (WOWT)

That is just the start of the warmth on the way the rest of the week. We’ll make a run at 60 degrees by Friday just before a strong front sends temps tumbling for the weekend again.

5 Day Forecast (WOWT)

