More coaches joining the Huskers staff under Matt Rhule

6 News WOWT Live at 5
By Joe Nugent
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after Matt Rhule’s introduction where he said he would not sleep much this week, he is hiring UConn Running Backs coach E.J. Barthel. This according to Rivals, Barthel was also with Rhule in Carolina. Tuesday night Terrance Knighton’s partner Tiffony Taylor sent out the tweet below with a message to Carolina fans and Nebraska fans. Terrance was a defensive line assistant with the Panthers, he also played seven years in the NFL.

Rhule in his introduction said his staff would have coaches with NFL experience and he’s looking for players who also want to play in the NFL. The early signing period opens December 21st, the portal opens next week plus Rhule still needs to hire a handful on field coaches, there’s a lot to do in a short amount of time.

