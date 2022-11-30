More coaches joining the Huskers staff under Matt Rhule

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after Matt Rhule’s introduction where he said he would not sleep much this week, he is hiring UConn Running Backs coach E.J. Barthel. This according to Rivals, Barthel was also with Rhule in Carolina. Tuesday night Terrance Knighton’s partner Tiffony Taylor sent out the tweet below with a message to Carolina fans and Nebraska fans. Terrance was a defensive line assistant with the Panthers, he also played seven years in the NFL.

#Huskers new defensive line coach coming from the Panthers.



As HC Matt Rhule said Monday, most of his coaching staff will have NFL experience. https://t.co/yxI7ynklTb — Grace Boyles (@GraceBBoyles) November 30, 2022

Rhule in his introduction said his staff would have coaches with NFL experience and he’s looking for players who also want to play in the NFL. The early signing period opens December 21st, the portal opens next week plus Rhule still needs to hire a handful on field coaches, there’s a lot to do in a short amount of time.

