Mickey Joseph arrested on charges of domestic assault, strangulation

Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season, was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday.

According to Lincoln Police, Joseph was taken into custody around 2 p.m. near South 34th and Tree Line Drive on a domestic disturbance.

He is facing charges of domestic assault and strangulation.

“Upon concluding the investigation, Robert ‘Mickey’ Joseph, age 54 of Lincoln, was arrested at a separate location, for Strangulation and 3rd Degree Domestic Assault. He was lodged in the Lancaster County Jail,” an LPD release stated. “To protect the victim in this case and in compliance with Nebraska state law, additional information, including the identity of the victim and any injures, is not being released.”

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts released the following statement: “I was made aware of the charges against Coach Joseph and given the nature of the allegations and based on University policy he has been placed on administrative leave. We will have no additional comment at this time.”

Joseph, who just completed his first year at Nebraska after coming from LSU, served as the interim head coach for the Huskers and went 3-6 in that role.

Nebraska fans have been waiting to hear whether Joseph was going to be retained on the Huskers coaching staff, after new head coach Matt Rhule was hired by the athletic department on Monday.

