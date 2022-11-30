Laurel quadruple murder suspect to trial court in January

Murder suspect Jason Jones will now face charges in trial court.
Murder suspect Jason Jones will now face charges in trial court.(NDCS)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - The suspect in a quadruple homicide in the small town of Laurel will face charges in trial court in January.

Court documents show the case against Jason Jones, 42, will transfer to Cedar County District Court in far northeast Nebraska after he waived a probable cause hearing Tuesday. His arraignment hearing, at which he will enter a plea of guilty or not guilty, is scheduled for Jan. 23.

In addition to four counts of first-degree murder, he is facing two counts of arson, and four weapons charges after four people were found dead Aug. 4 in two separate homes that had been set on fire. Michele Ebeling, 53, was found dead in the first home; Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana Twiford, 55, were found dead — and had been shot — in the second home.

The incident had people living in the community on edge as police tracked down the killer. The next morning, Nebraska State Patrol said they had arrested Jones while serving a warrant at his home in Laurel.

He had been found with significant burns and was taken to the burn unit in Lincoln, where he was treated until he was released Oct. 26. Jones was then transferred to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

A judge has already set bail for Jones at $5 million.

6 News WOWT contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages affect thousands in Omaha-metro, southwest Iowa
Douglas County authorities are looking for Aldrick Scott, 47, of Kansas in connection with the...
Search continues for Kansas man wanted in connection to missing Omaha woman
Shopping around, you'll find varying prices on basic goods
EXPLAINER: Why do some Omaha chains charge different prices for similar products?
Matt Rhule
More coaches joining the Huskers staff under Matt Rhule

Latest News

WOWT former assistant warden sentenced
Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced
WOWT Top 3 headlines
Top 3 at 3: Local headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 30
Sarah Nelson Torsiello
Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced
Man arrested after firing crossbow and fireworks at authorities in Beatrice
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen
Inaugural ball for Governor-elect Pillen set for Jan. 7