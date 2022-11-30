Inaugural ball for Governor-elect Pillen set for Jan. 7
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Team Pillen is preparing for the inauguration of Governor-elect Jim Pillen.
“Nebraska: Day by Day, Better & Better” will be the theme for the new governor’s inaugural ball, set for Saturday evening, Jan. 7, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha.
Tickets are available through Monday, Dec. 19, on the website for $75 for an open-seating dinner ticket or $25 for a dessert ticket. Tables can also be reserved online.
Taxpayers will not be picking up the tab for the ball. Team Pillen told 6 News that the event is being paid for through donations.
Those wishing to watch the program can do so for free in “a standing-room-only area” if they fill out the online public RSVP form.
—
Reporter Brian Mastre contributed to this report.
