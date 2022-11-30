Inaugural ball for Governor-elect Pillen set for Jan. 7

Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen
Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Team Pillen is preparing for the inauguration of Governor-elect Jim Pillen.

“Nebraska: Day by Day, Better & Better” will be the theme for the new governor’s inaugural ball, set for Saturday evening, Jan. 7, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha.

Tickets are available through Monday, Dec. 19, on the website for $75 for an open-seating dinner ticket or $25 for a dessert ticket. Tables can also be reserved online.

Taxpayers will not be picking up the tab for the ball. Team Pillen told 6 News that the event is being paid for through donations.

Those wishing to watch the program can do so for free in “a standing-room-only area” if they fill out the online public RSVP form.

The 2023 Nebraska Inaugural Ball will be held on Saturday, January 7th. To learn more and get your tickets, visit http://NebraskaDayByDay.com.

Posted by The Inauguration of Governor Jim Pillen on Friday, November 25, 2022

Reporter Brian Mastre contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages affect thousands in Omaha-metro, southwest Iowa
Douglas County authorities are looking for Aldrick Scott, 47, of Kansas in connection with the...
Search continues for Kansas man wanted in connection to missing Omaha woman
Shopping around, you'll find varying prices on basic goods
EXPLAINER: Why do some Omaha chains charge different prices for similar products?
(Source: MGN)
13-year-old Omaha boy facing charges in death of another 13-year-old

Latest News

Omaha into Council Bluffs
Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs
A car involved in the pursuit is towed away from the scene
Stolen Car
Iowa pursuit
Four arrested after high-speed pursuit near Red Oak
Rusty's Morning Forecast