Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after leading Omaha police on a pursuit from Omaha into Council Bluffs.

The situation began to unfold just after 8 p.m. when gunfire was reported to 911 in the area of 48th and Chicago Street. An officer who happened to be in the area believed he or she observed a drive-by shooting and initiated a pursuit.

The police helicopter, Able 1, was able to track the vehicle into Iowa.

Eventually, three people who ran from the vehicle were apprehended with the help, in part, of a police canine. One was treated for a dog bite.

Police reported finding a firearm which turned out to be a starter pistol.

The three suspects were booked for crimes in Iowa and could also face charges in Nebraska.

