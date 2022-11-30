Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested Tuesday night after leading Omaha police on a pursuit from Omaha into Council Bluffs.

The situation began to unfold just after 8 p.m. when gunfire was reported to 911 in the area of 48th and Chicago Street. An officer who happened to be in the area believed he or she observed a drive-by shooting and initiated a pursuit.

The police helicopter, Able 1, was able to track the vehicle into Iowa.

Eventually, three people who ran from the vehicle were apprehended with the help, in part, of a police canine. One was treated for a dog bite.

Police reported finding a firearm which turned out to be a starter pistol.

The three suspects were booked for crimes in Iowa and could also face charges in Nebraska.

