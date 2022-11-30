Four arrested after high-speed pursuit near Red Oak

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IOWA (WOWT) - Four people, including three juveniles, were arrested after a high-speed pursuit near Red Oak, Iowa Wednesday morning.

The Montgomery County sheriff’s office reported that the pursuit began about 12:39 a.m. when deputies attempted a traffic stop at Highway 34 and E Avenue, west of Red Oak.

The driver took off, reaching 105 MPH before Red Oak police officers successfully deployed stop sticks at Highway 34 and G Avenue, two miles east on the edge of Red Oak city limits. The vehicle hit the stop sticks and then went down into a ditch.

Four people who ran from the ditch were apprehended. The sheriff’s office reports that Gray Donmor of Des Moines had an outstanding warrant for conspiracy to commit forcible felony in Dallas County.

Three juveniles were also arrested for various reasons and sent to the Juvenile Detention Center in Council Bluffs.

One juvenile was booked for second degree theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and for felony eluding. The juvenile also had a warrant for theft out of Polk County.

A second juvenile was booked for interfering with official acts and for providing false information. the juvenile also had a warrant out of Polk County for assault and eluding authorities.

The third juvenile was booked for interfering with official acts. Authorities also noted that he was a listed as a missing juvenile.

The Mills County Sheriff’s office also assisted during the event.

