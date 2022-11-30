Four arrested after high-speed pursuit near Red Oak

Iowa pursuit
Iowa pursuit(KYTV)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IOWA (WOWT) - Four people, including three juveniles, were arrested after a high-speed pursuit near Red Oak, Iowa Wednesday morning.

The Montgomery County sheriff’s office reported that the pursuit began about 12:39 a.m. when deputies attempted a traffic stop at Highway 34 and E Avenue, west of Red Oak.

The driver took off, reaching 105 MPH before Red Oak police officers successfully deployed stop sticks at Highway 34 and G Avenue, two miles east on the edge of Red Oak city limits. The vehicle hit the stop sticks and then went down into a ditch.

Four people who ran from the ditch were apprehended. The sheriff’s office reports that Gray Donmor of Des Moines had an outstanding warrant for conspiracy to commit forcible felony in Dallas County.

Three juveniles were also arrested for various reasons and sent to the Juvenile Detention Center in Council Bluffs.

One juvenile was booked for second degree theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and for felony eluding. The juvenile also had a warrant for theft out of Polk County.

A second juvenile was booked for interfering with official acts and for providing false information. the juvenile also had a warrant out of Polk County for assault and eluding authorities.

The third juvenile was booked for interfering with official acts. Authorities also noted that he was a listed as a missing juvenile.

The Mills County Sheriff’s office also assisted during the event.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Power outages affect thousands in Omaha-metro, southwest Iowa
Douglas County authorities are looking for Aldrick Scott, 47, of Kansas in connection with the...
Search continues for Kansas man wanted in connection to missing Omaha woman
(Source: MGN)
13-year-old Omaha boy facing charges in death of another 13-year-old
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a kiss from his wife Brittany before...
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany welcome baby boy

Latest News

Omaha into Council Bluffs
Gunfire call leads to Omaha chase into Council Bluffs
A car involved in the pursuit is towed away from the scene
Stolen Car
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Viral infections on the rise
As viral infections and clinic wait times increase, Omaha parents seeking alternatives