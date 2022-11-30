Former Nebraska assistant warden sentenced

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A former assistant warden at a state correctional facility in Lincoln will be spending time behind bars — as an inmate.

Sarah Nelson Torsiello was led away in handcuffs in January. Court records showed she had allegedly purchased a “burner” phone so she could communicate with an inmate who had a contraband cellphone.

Torsiello reportedly admitted to having an intimate relationship with the inmate, who was serving a life sentence for murder.

In exchange for dropping two felony charges, Torsiello pleaded guilty to unlawful acts with an inmate.

The judge sentenced her to one year in jail.

Torsiello had been with the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services in a variety of capacities since 2003.

