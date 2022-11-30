Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Several rounds of cold on the way

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our latest storm has moved out leaving behind a light coating of snow and a few icy patches. Plenty of cold air moved in with it and this will linger into Wednesday. We’ll start off in the teens, feeling more like the single digits thanks to a breeze. By the afternoon we’ll warm to the low 30s under sunny skies but the wind chill will make it feel more like the low to mid 20s.

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(wowt)

We’re on track to warm up ahead of another round of cold air this weekend. Highs Thursday reach the mid 40s, low 60s Friday! Both days will be breezy with a strong N wind Friday night that drive temperatures back down Saturday to the low 30s.

Outdoor planner
Outdoor planner(wowt)

Another round of cold air arrives early next work week and will be more intense with a drop to the 20s! This comes with our next potential storm system bringing rain to snow chances.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

