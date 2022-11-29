Woman dies after hit in head with rake, police say

Bianca Robinson is facing murder charges in connection to the woman's death.
By Elaine Emerson and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A woman died after being hit in the head with a rake, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said 53-year-old Marcia Averett was found unconscious Sept. 30. She died at the hospital just under a month later Oct. 20.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, Averett had head trauma and a 4-5 inch cut on the side of her forehead.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she had to be intubated and treated for a skull fracture and brain bleed, police said.

Averett’s husband told police his wife was hit on the head with a rake.

Officers saw blood in the area and spoke to several witnesses who said a woman riding a bicycle hit Averett in the head with the lawn tool.

Averett’s husband told police he had heard the woman involved was named Bianca and was known to frequent the area on her bike, according to the arrest report.

After several neighbor tips, LVMPD found a Bianca Robinson living in a nearby apartment who owned a bike matching the description given, the report said.

When interviewed by police, Robinson said she would often ride her bike in the area where the incident happened but “had no memory” of the rake incident, the arrest report stated.

The report went on to state that a neighbor told police that Robinson may suffer from psychiatric problems.

Robinson was arrested Oct. 24 on a battery charge but is now facing a murder charge, according to court records.

