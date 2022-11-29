Spirit Lake School Board approves arming staff

Staff will soon carry guns at Spirit Lake schools
Staff will soon carry guns at Spirit Lake schools(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPIRIT LAKE, IA (KTIV) The Spirit Lake School Board voted to arm some of their staff members in schools Monday night, by a unanimous vote.

The measure came after a school board meeting where the revised emergency response plan was submitted. There can now be up to 10 staff members who are not teachers, armed, which is all a part of a 50-page plan.

School officials and board members believe this was a proactive measure.

“It’s super important for us to get community feedback, and make a decision that we thought was best for the changes that made our plan even stronger, and even safer and an even better option for us as a district,” Angela Olsen, District Director of Special Projects said.

The majority of the feedback from the public was in support of the measure to arm staff members online and in person Friday.

“I always think I have to be prepared. Being prepared. We buy insurance for all kinds of things, We don’t bind them after the accident, or after we get sick,” Shannon Grau-Quail a parent and substitute teacher said.

Although, the measure did not come without pushback as some said staff should educate and the protection should be left to law enforcement, and one parent, Beth Toliver, questioned the leadership of Superintendent David Smith.

“Smith has groomed these board members to the point where there has been no push back, no name boats for the past eight years. What Smith says goes right?” Toliver said.

At the beginning of the meeting, Smith addressed statements made by Spirit lake police Chief Shane Brevik who made statements against the new measure to have staffed armed in a news release.

“The idea that staff and teachers having gone through some simple walkthroughs of tactical situations even begins to prepare them for facing an armed threat is concerning.” said Brevic.

“Some people say you’re trying to scare people. What scares me is a killer killing kids in the classroom,” Smith said. “He (Brevik) showed up the 1/3 of one day of the training, but yet in his response that I thought was very critical and inappropriate, He said this was an unworkable solution.”

School Officials said they will continue to work with Law enforcement on the procedures of the new plan.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County authorities are looking for Aldrick Scott, 47, of Kansas in connection with the...
Search continues for Kansas man wanted in connection to missing Omaha woman
(Source: MGN)
13-year-old Omaha boy facing charges in death of another 13-year-old
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts introduced Husker Nation to its new head football...
‘It’s the right fit; it’s the right time’: Coach Matt Rhule greets Husker Nation
A teen was arrested after a pursuit
Teen Omaha driver arrested after allegedly going over 100 mph
Nebraska inmate serving life for killing former girlfriend dies in prison

Latest News

Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles
13-year-old Omaha teens accused of murder to be tried as juveniles
An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause
Giving Tuesday: Omaha nonprofit builds bikes to donate to kids
Shopping around, you'll find varying prices on basic goods
EXPLAINER: Why do some Omaha chains charge different prices for similar products?
An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause
Omaha nonprofit plans to build and repair bikes for youth
Three 13-year-olds accused of murder will be tried as juveniles
Omaha 13-year-olds tried as juveniles in murder case