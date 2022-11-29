Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday.

Rescue crews are staying busy responding to multiple accidents, including one on Interstate 80 near Shelton.

Nebraska 511 reports only emergency vehicles are being let through on eastbound I-80 between Shelton and Wood River due to a crash.

Emergency radio traffic indicated a semi truck crashed near mile marker 293. The truck was carrying organic peroxide.

Hazmat mutual aid is on its way to help with the situation.

🚨 TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



I-80 EASTBOUND is CLOSED between Shelton and Wood River (mile markers 291 and 300) because of a crash. The closure may be lengthy. Please plan accordingly. pic.twitter.com/w3IqvB4ZBH — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) November 29, 2022

Wind & ice will continue to make for slick driving conditions Tuesday. Emergency officials are urging drivers to be cautious, slow down and keep extra distance between other vehicles and yourself.

Leave early, drive slow, follow at a distance, and arrive safe. The drizzle is freezing and roads are slick. #newx pic.twitter.com/o8JiDM5z3x — GI Police (@GIPoliceDept) November 29, 2022

Slick roads continue this morning for GI. This outside of Station 2. #GIFD pic.twitter.com/pgO501qzEB — @GIFireDept (@GIFireDept) November 29, 2022

Drivers should check Nebraska 511 for road condition updates. You are also able to check out the plow tracker to see where they are in the state.

