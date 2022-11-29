Second 13-year-old Omaha boy arrested in murder of another 13-year-old

Two 13-year-old boys are facing charges after another 13-year-old was murdered
(Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A second teen boy has been arrested in connection to the death of a 13-year-old.

The arrest is in connection to the murder of Lenny Rodriguez, who died from a gunshot wound on Sept. 29.

Omaha Police arrested the second 13-year-old boy for first-degree murder, use of a gun to commit a felony, tampering with evidence and possession of a stolen firearm. He was booked at the Douglas County Youth Center.

On Monday police announced that a different teen boy who was already in custody for other alleged crimes was also facing charges in Rodriguez’s death.

Nebraska inmate serving life for killing former girlfriend dies in prison

