Sarpy County homeowners demand stoplight at intersection on Highway 31

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A building boom in the southwest metro area is bringing in new homeowners and concerns that the best way out of one neighborhood is taking a dangerous turn.

Across from a harvested field lies fertile ground for home growth and Giles is the main road to and from expanding neighborhoods.

But westward traffic comes to a T-intersection where drivers should be fearful of being t-boned.

”I have a feeling there’s either going to be a major injury or fatality on the road, especially with inclement weather coming soon and winter and slick roads,” said Josh Barker, the Vice President of the Remington Ridge HOA.

Giles intersects with 204th, also known as Highway 31, and it often resembles one with fast-lane traffic.

“Anytime you cross a busy four-lane road it’s always a certain amount of risk,” said Sarpy County Commissioner Jim Warren. “That’s why use discretion, take your time, look at all the options.”

The only option neighbors see for safety is a stoplight.

”Where do we stand with to get a light time frame and that kind of stuff,” Barker said.

“Yeah we are working on it as much as we can at this point,” Warren said. “And we are trying to expedite the process as much as possible. It’s going to take a partnership between Sarpy and the state.”

But the state department of transportation must give the green light to a highway stoplight and the district engineer says a traffic study will be performed. If warrants are met and funding is available, a traffic signal at 204th and Giles could be operational in a year and a half.

“Alternate routes especially in heavy traffic times,” Warren said.

And for now, residents in those growing neighborhoods west on Giles don’t have an easy option going east to avoid that busy intersection at 204th.

Eastbound Giles likely won’t be open until next June and 192nd street is closed for some time to come.

“When you have limited time in the morning as a parent or commuter you got to do what you got to do,” Warren said.

Many drivers will have to patiently wait their turn to make a turn at their own risk.

The district engineer says Sarpy County could go ahead and pay for a design and then construct foundations and order poles which might speed up the process by six months.

But if the state traffic study shows a signal is not warranted the project would be on hold. That’s a difficult gamble for county officials with a tight budget and other projects to complete.

