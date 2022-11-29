Salvation Army of Omaha to give meals, clothing to homeless

(KAUZ)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Salvation Army of Omaha is kicking off its yearly mobile feeding program this week.

The mobile feeding program called Winter Night Watch sees the Salvation Army send out food trucks on weeknights to feed the homeless.

It’s starting back up Wednesday evening.

Winter Night Watch runs every weeknight throughout winter, except on holidays, and typically runs through late November to February or early March.

According to the Salvation Army, last year the program served more than 8,000 meals and handed out more than 6,500 articles of winter clothing to people on the streets.

