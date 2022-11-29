Power outages reported amid winter weather in Omaha-metro area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands were without power Tuesday morning as the area’s first substantial winter weather system pushed through the Omaha-metro area.

As of 11:16 a.m., Omaha Public Power District’s outage map was showing 5,715 customers — most in Sarpy and Cass counties — without power.

At 9:45 a.m., OPPD was reporting 1,527 customers without power in Sarpy County, with others experiencing “momentary interruptions” lasting about five minutes or less.

“The cause of the Sarpy County outage was identified as galloping lines that caused equipment damage. Some pole cross arms were broken,” the OPPD update states.

OPPD said the “scattered” outages were affecting customers in Saunders, Nemaha, Johson, and Otoe counties.

“As high winds and wintry weather move through the OPPD service territory, the likelihood of outages increase,” OPPD’s 10:40 a.m. update states.

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY

Also on Tuesday, MidAmerican Energy was reporting 8,210 customers in the Council Bluffs area without power just before 11 a.m. In its 11:07 a.m. update, that number had been reduced to 3,581 customers affected.

The outage prompted Underwood Community Schools to call off classes for the day.

“Due to the power outage we are unable to serve lunch and provide basic educational needs for our students,” according to a release from the district. “At this time we anticipate that we will have our activities this evening.”

AROUND THE METRO

Saunders County’s 911 system was also apparently down Tuesday morning, affecting Saunders, Butler, and Platte counties. Saunders County residents were advised to call 402 -443-1000 to report emergencies in the meantime.

It’s unclear whether this outage is related to the power issues or caused by weather.

SAUNDERS COUNTY 9-1-1 SYSTEM IS CURRENTLY DOWN, AS IS BUTLER COUNTY AND PLATTE COUNTY.



PLEASE CALL SAUNDERS COUNTY 402-443-1000 FOR SAUNDERS COUNTY EMERGENCIES.



WE WILL UPDATE THIS POST WHEN IT'S BACK UP. pic.twitter.com/nSz2zqCske — Ashland Fire & Rescue (@AshlandFireDept) November 29, 2022

