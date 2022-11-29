New animatronic dinosaur exhibition coming to Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - A Safari Park just outside Omaha is getting a prehistoric attraction in 2023.

According to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland will soon feature life-like robotic dinosaurs.

Dinosaurs will be scattered around the Wildlife Safari Park to give an “authentic dinosaur safari feel.”

A model of a brachiosaurus made by Dino Don, Inc. (Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)

The Zoo says the exhibition is made by Dino Dan, Inc., which is the only maker of full-sized dinosaurs. All the dinosaurs featured are handmade animatronics that move.

“We have gone to great lengths to ensure the most accurate dinosaur robots in the world and dinosaur fans love them,” said “Dino” Don, the founder of Dino Dan, Inc.

“Dino” Don is an authority on dinosaurs and was the dinosaur advisor to Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park.

The dinosaur experience will be available at the Wildlife Safari Park beginning May 5, 2023. The new exhibition will be included with regular admission to the Safari Park.

