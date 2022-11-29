Giving Tuesday: Omaha nonprofit builds bikes to donate to kids

An Omaha nonprofit is fixing bikes for a good cause
By Johan Marin
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jacob Stacey still has a number of bikes left to build and repair to meet his goal.

“We’re getting these bikes built up with volunteers so then we can have bikes to people in time for the holidays,” Stacey said.

Community Bike Project is a nonprofit that fixes up bikes for kids at a low cost or no cost. For Giving Tuesday, Stacey and his team plan to build at least fifteen bikes in one day, much more than a typical day.

“We usually do probably between three to six bikes a day working on them in and out the door.”

Stacey said bikes nowadays can be quite expensive. They want to provide a reliable source of transportation to kids who might not have it.

Apart from providing a way to get around, Stacey says Community Bike Project invites people into their shop to learn how to fix a bike themselves.

“We offer services that don’t necessarily have to cost money and we can help people do what they need to do.”

Stacey plans to donate the bikes built Tuesday to Heart Ministry Center and Refugee Empowerment Center.

The community is essentially what we got and the people we work with so, it’s really important to have this space to learn about bikes and work on bikes.”

Jack Heinsley is pitching in at Community Bike Project he wants to help out as many kids as possible who are in need of bikes.

“It’s nice to have a couple ready to go so we can hook some people up really quick,” Heinsley said.

Community Pike Project plans to do another build-a-thon at the end of the year and they urge those who can to donate bikes.

