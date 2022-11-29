Giving Tuesday: How to support Omaha, Council Bluffs organizations

Giving Tuesday is Nov. 29, 2022.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the holidays transition from traditions of giving thanks to giving gifts, Tuesday is a day set aside to make sure that charitable giving stays top-of-mind.

It’s Giving Tuesday, and in Omaha, there are many nonprofits hoping for your donations, representing a wide variety of causes you can choose to support.

SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa offer the best avenue to guide you to specific local organizations that are looking for your help.

SEARCH: SHARE Omaha's Giving Tuesday donation portal
SEARCH: SHARE Iowa's Giving Tuesday donation portal

Stay with 6 News for more Giving Tuesday coverage throughout the day on Tuesday.

