Giving Tuesday: Hot Shops hopes support in Omaha can help them continue inspiring through the arts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jennifer Radil Hayes is one of 90 resident artists at Omaha’s Hot Shops Art Center.

Her focus is mixed media.

“That means I combine a lot of different media,” Radil Hayes said. “So I might combine acrylic, watercolors, colored pencils. Sometimes I collage old maps, pieces of leather.”

While Hot Shops has been around for more than 20 years, it recently went from a business to a non-profit. The change was made in 2020 to raise money in support of its mission.

“It’s just a great fixture in the community and we have so much to offer.”

Through the halls of the century-old building, you’ll find artists sharing their love of art through education. They offer classes like ceramics and glass blowing.

“We love being able to show students all the opportunities in the creative field,” said Executive Director Kim Sellmeyer.

In order to keep driving its mission, Hot Shops needs support.

One of their needs is a passenger elevator which directly affects artists like Radil Hayes.

“In so many ways this is a place about freedom and inspiration and we need to be able to physically communicate that and make mobility possible for everyone,” she said.

Supporting the Hot Shops also means keeping its programming as a pillar in the community.

“What art does for the humanities. Things like making us better people. I think that’s important for all of us to want to support the arts as much as we can,” said Sellmeyer.

Donations to the Hot Shops can be given in any amount.

The Hot Shops is also opening their winter opening house on December 3 and 4, so the community can learn more about them firsthand.

