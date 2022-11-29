Giving Tuesday: Better Business Bureau warns of potential scams

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Better Business Bureau is urging generous people in Omaha to be careful about where they send money when donating on Giving Tuesday.

While most charities and nonprofits are legitimate and truly need the financial help, the Bureau warns that scammers are lurking hoping to cash in on the time of year when people feel generous and are in the giving spirit.

Here are a few specific things the BBB recommends keeping in mind when donating :

Find out if the charity is accredited with the Bureau by going to www.give.org and viewing their list.

Be cautious about name confusion. Many charities often seek funding for the same cause. Make sure you are donating to the specific organization that you support or align with.

Watch out for emotional pitches or appeals. If a charity makes you cry, try to see through the tears and know exactly what your money is going to be used for.

In addition, because Giving Tuesday mainly deals with online donations, beware of e-mails, links, and even phone calls that urge you to make a quick decision.

“You may receive a link from what you think is a trusted source. You may receive an e-mail, a text message, a call. Rather than giving in that moment, take time to call that person directly to make sure the link did come from them,” said Jim Hegarty, Regional President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau.

Hegarty adds that it’s admirable to give but he says the bottom line is to donate wisely. Don’t rush it. Instead, treat your donation like an investment.

SHARE Omaha and SHARE Iowa offer the best avenue to guide you to specific local organizations that are looking for your help.

