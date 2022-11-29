Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Tuesday storm system brings wind, cold air, snow, ice

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild start to the work week changes are coming! Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as temperatures take a dive coming along with drizzle that changes to snow.

6 FAWD (wowt)

This early drizzle could bring concerns for icy conditions as temperatures fall through the morning. For the metro the impacts to the AM commute will likely be less severe than for areas to the NW thanks to the warmer air still in place.

Tuesday morning change over (wowt)

Once we fall into the mid-low 30s late morning into the afternoon ice and snow will be more of a concern on the roads, especially for bridges and overpasses. This clears by the evening dive but leaves behind up to 1″ of snow in the Metro and slick conditions for drivers with temperatures in the 20s at this point in the day.

Tuesday forecast (wowt)

Snow forecast (wowt)

Wednesday will be a cold day behind this system with a high of 29 in Omaha... we’ll warm back to the 50s by Friday before another cool down hits Saturday.

Next 5 days (wowt)

