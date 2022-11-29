6 First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix to snow creates slick spots Tuesday morning

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the changing precipitation, falling temperatures and gusty wind we’ll all see as the day goes along. The high of 40 degrees in my forecast will happen before 6am then temperatures will fall steadily and end up in the 20s by the time you head home from work today.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)
Tuesday First Alert
Tuesday First Alert(wowt)

Areas of drizzle after 6am in the metro will change to freezing drizzle around the 9am hour as temperatures drop just below freezing. That will try to create slick spots on area roads, especially elevated surfaces. A little light snow is then likely to round out any precipitation around the lunch hour. Overall all of the precipitation will be light but the thin glaze from the freezing drizzle followed by the light layer of snow will make travel tricky in spots.

Precip Today
Precip Today(WOWT)

Wind gusts up near 45 mph are likely by the middle of the day, blowing around any light snow that is falling at that time.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Overall snow totals will be light in the metro but some heavier totals are likely to the north from this one.

Snowfall Potential
Snowfall Potential(WOWT)

It will be colder Wednesday before we start to rebound and do so rather quickly by Thursday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County authorities are looking for Aldrick Scott, 47, of Kansas in connection with the...
Search continues for Kansas man wanted in connection to missing Omaha woman
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts introduced Husker Nation to its new head football...
‘It’s the right fit; it’s the right time’: Coach Matt Rhule greets Husker Nation
A teen was arrested after a pursuit
Teen Omaha driver arrested after allegedly going over 100 mph
Nebraska inmate serving life for killing former girlfriend dies in prison

Latest News

Commute-cast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Tuesday storm system brings wind, cold air, snow, ice
Monday 6 to 6 Forecast
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Breezy but mild Monday before snow moves in on Tuesday
This Evening's Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Brief warm-up Monday ahead of snow chances
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Cool and breezy today