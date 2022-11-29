6 First Alert Weather Day: Wintry mix to snow creates slick spots Tuesday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the changing precipitation, falling temperatures and gusty wind we’ll all see as the day goes along. The high of 40 degrees in my forecast will happen before 6am then temperatures will fall steadily and end up in the 20s by the time you head home from work today.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday First Alert (wowt)

Areas of drizzle after 6am in the metro will change to freezing drizzle around the 9am hour as temperatures drop just below freezing. That will try to create slick spots on area roads, especially elevated surfaces. A little light snow is then likely to round out any precipitation around the lunch hour. Overall all of the precipitation will be light but the thin glaze from the freezing drizzle followed by the light layer of snow will make travel tricky in spots.

Precip Today (WOWT)

Wind gusts up near 45 mph are likely by the middle of the day, blowing around any light snow that is falling at that time.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Overall snow totals will be light in the metro but some heavier totals are likely to the north from this one.

Snowfall Potential (WOWT)

It will be colder Wednesday before we start to rebound and do so rather quickly by Thursday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

