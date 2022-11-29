13-year-old Omaha boy facing charges in death of another 13-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Monday said a teen boy already in custody was facing charges in the death of another teen boy about two months earlier.

“The suspect was already being detained at the Douglas County Youth Center for another incident involving robbery, gun use and auto theft,” the OPD release states.

The suspect is facing charges of first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and tampering with evidence.

Lenny Rodriguez, 13, died after he was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound in the early hours of Thursday, Sept. 29. Officers responding to reports of shots fired at Hanscom Park had found him across the street.

In the days that followed the shooting, OPD spread the word that they were looking for video that might have been taken in the area the night before, and asked for the public’s help in the ongoing homicide investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.