Suspect in Omaha woman’s death appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One suspect in the murder of an Omaha woman appears in court for the first time.

Cameron Foster, 22, was arrested for first-degree murder relating to the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, on Nov. 6.

Foster appeared in court Monday and was formally charged with first-degree murder. His bond was denied and a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 28.

Cameron Foster, 22 (Omaha Police Department)

Omaha Police are still looking for another suspect in the case, 18-year-old Keanu Louis.

Omaha Crime Stoppers recently increased the potential reward for tips leading to Louis’ arrest from $5,000 to $7,500.

Keanu Louis

Anyone with information about Louis’ whereabouts is urged to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, or leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app or Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.