Search continues for Kansas man wanted in connection to missing Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time we have a picture of the Kansas man wanted on allegations of kidnapping an Omaha woman.

Aldrick Scott, 47, is retired military. He served a total of 20 years with both the Marine Corps and U.S. Army.

Investigators are trying to find him as well the missing 43-year-old Cari Allen.

Sunday marked eight days since she was last seen near her west Omaha home.

This past week Douglas County Sheriff deputies, along with the state patrol have been following tips looking for any sign of the 43-year-old.

The week started with investigators serving a search warrant at the Topeka, Kansas home of Aldrich Scott after receiving a 911 call alleging that he had killed his girlfriend.

Investigators removed some items but did not find Scott at his home or Cari Allen.

Wednesday, Douglas County Sheriff investigators filed a warrant for Aldrick Scott’s arrest.

Details explaining why have been sealed by a judge, but the complaint alleges he kidnapped Cari Allen.

The search will likely continue this week.

Search teams have scoured a number of places in the last few days including Stolley Prairie near 168th and blonde, just a few blocks from Allen’s home.

The underpass near 169th and West Dodge Road was also looked at.

Deputies have also been searching at the landfill in Bennington.

Wednesday, the crime lab towed Cari Allen’s car out of her garage. It’s now a piece of evidence.

