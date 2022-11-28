Police respond after fight at La Vista soccer complex

A fight broke out at a La Vista soccer complex
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police responded to a soccer complex in La Vista Sunday night after there were reports about someone with a gun holding people hostage.

Fortunately, the reports were completely unfounded.

However, police told 6 News a fight did break out and someone pulled out pepper spray and sprayed other people.

Workers then locked out part of the group from the building, while others were locked inside in an effort to stop the fight while waiting for police to arrive.

