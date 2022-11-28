Omaha police investigate Sunday stabbing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening. Officers were called to a “nature unknown” call at 5:42 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl who had been stabbed more than one time.

She was taken to a hospital with wounds not considered life threatening.

Police took one person into custody but provided no further information.

