Omaha police investigate Sunday stabbing

Crime
Crime(KTTC)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening. Officers were called to a “nature unknown” call at 5:42 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl who had been stabbed more than one time.

She was taken to a hospital with wounds not considered life threatening.

Police took one person into custody but provided no further information.

