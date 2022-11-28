Omaha apartment fire caused by cooking oil sends 1 to hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at an apartment caused more than $80,000 in damages.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to an apartment building near 27th and Harrison Street Sunday at 4:11 p.m.

Firefighters saw smoke when they arrived and declared a working fire.

All occupants left the building before crews arrived, but one resident was sent to the emergency room for evaluation for smoke inhalation.

The fire was caused by oil igniting while cooking.

Damages to the structure were estimated at $75,000 and $7,500 for its contents.

