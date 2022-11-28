Northwest Lincoln business owner arrested for suspected involvement in catalytic converter thefts

LPD arrested Viktor Popov for his suspected involvement in catalytic converter thefts.
LPD arrested Viktor Popov for his suspected involvement in catalytic converter thefts.(Lincoln Police Department)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a northwest Lincoln business owner they believe is involved in catalytic converter thefts.

Sunday morning, around 7:15 a.m., officers served a search warrant at Victory Auto, near 14th and Cornhusker Highway.

LPD said the search warrant was in regards to an ongoing investigation of the owner, 33-year-old Viktor Popov, and his reported involvement of catalytic converter thefts and possession of stolen vehicle parts.

According to police, while serving the search warrant, 101 catalytic converters were recovered from the business valued at $30,300.

Popov was cited for theft by receiving.

LPD said Popov was already in custody at the jail regarding an unrelated case.

