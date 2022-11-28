Nebraska inmate serving life for killing former girlfriend dies in prison
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate serving a life sentence for murder died in Lincoln Sunday.
According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, inmate Necdet Canbaz, 70, died Sunday at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution.
Canbaz’s sentence started July 9, 1999. He was serving a life sentence on charges out of Douglas County.
He was convicted for running over his former girlfriend, 29-year-old Deborah Peralta, and shooting her in the head on Labor Day 1998.
Canbaz’s cause of death hasn’t been determined yet. A grand jury will conduct an investigation.
