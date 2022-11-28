Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Breezy but mild Monday before snow moves in on Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our work week will start off on a pretty pleasant note for late November.

The day starts with sunshine with cloud cover gradually increasing as the day goes along.

Despite that, temperatures will end up in the low 50s for highs, a little bit above average for this time of year.

It will be a bit on the windy side with gusts that could top 25 miles per hour.

As we head into the overnight hours, some drizzle to light showers will develop and last into the early morning hours.

Once we get past the morning commute, a change to light snow will occur and it will last into the mid-afternoon hours.

6 First Alert Weather Day Tuesday (WOWT)

The metro can expect between a dusting and an inch of snow with higher totals to the north.

Tuesday Snowfall Forecast (WOWT)

This could make for some troubles for the evening commute Tuesday.

After starting the day near 40 degrees, temperatures will slide into the upper 20s by the afternoon.

It will also be windy with gusts that could top 40 miles per hour.

Tuesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

The wind will be a running theme throughout the week.

Wednesday will keep a pretty strong northwest wind gusting up to 25 miles per hour with high temps struggling into the upper 20s.

The wind switches to the south and brings in warmer air for Thursday as we top out near 40 degrees.

Aside from the wind, the weather looks to cooperate for Stuff the Bus on Thursday.

Friday sees us return to the 50s before another front moves through and cools us down for the weekend.

The back half of the week and the weekend are looking dry.

