Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Breezy but mild Monday before snow moves in on Tuesday

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our work week will start off on a pretty pleasant note for late November.

The day starts with sunshine with cloud cover gradually increasing as the day goes along.

Despite that, temperatures will end up in the low 50s for highs, a little bit above average for this time of year.

It will be a bit on the windy side with gusts that could top 25 miles per hour.

As we head into the overnight hours, some drizzle to light showers will develop and last into the early morning hours.

Once we get past the morning commute, a change to light snow will occur and it will last into the mid-afternoon hours.

6 First Alert Weather Day Tuesday
6 First Alert Weather Day Tuesday(WOWT)

The metro can expect between a dusting and an inch of snow with higher totals to the north.

Tuesday Snowfall Forecast
Tuesday Snowfall Forecast(WOWT)

This could make for some troubles for the evening commute Tuesday.

After starting the day near 40 degrees, temperatures will slide into the upper 20s by the afternoon.

It will also be windy with gusts that could top 40 miles per hour.

Tuesday Wind Gusts
Tuesday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

The wind will be a running theme throughout the week.

Wednesday will keep a pretty strong northwest wind gusting up to 25 miles per hour with high temps struggling into the upper 20s.

The wind switches to the south and brings in warmer air for Thursday as we top out near 40 degrees.

Aside from the wind, the weather looks to cooperate for Stuff the Bus on Thursday.

Friday sees us return to the 50s before another front moves through and cools us down for the weekend.

The back half of the week and the weekend are looking dry.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen was arrested after a pursuit
Teen Omaha driver arrested after allegedly going over 100 mph
6 First Alert Day Tuesday for Snow
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow and strong wind likely Tuesday
Fans react to the new head coach of the Huskers
“It’s time to move on’: Husker fans at Omaha bar react to new Nebraska head coach
An arrest warrant has been issued for an Omaha man allegedly connected to missing Cari Allen
Arrest warrant issued for man allegedly connected to missing Omaha woman
A fake website scammed an Omaha woman
Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping

Latest News

6 First Alert Day Tuesday for Snow
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow and strong wind likely Tuesday
This Evening's Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Brief warm-up Monday ahead of snow chances
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Cool and breezy today
This Evening's Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - A few showers tonight, windy and cooler Sunday