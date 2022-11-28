Huskers head football Coach Matt Rhule arrives in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Matt Rhule has arrived.

The Huskers’ new head football coach stepped off a plane in Lincoln on Monday morning, ahead of his formal introduction to Husker Nation in the afternoon.

📍 The Good Life pic.twitter.com/o8JBlIWKGY — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) November 28, 2022

The Huskers announced Rhule’s hire on Saturday morning. Rhule most recently coached the Carolina Panthers. Before that, he led impressive turnarounds as head football coach at both Baylor and Temple.

Rhule was signed to an eight-year contract, according to Nebraska Athletics. More details about his contract are expected to be released at Monday’s news conference.

His first Huskers news conference is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday at Memorial Stadium. Fans and students are expected to gather at Gate 20 of Memorial Stadium to greet him around 12:50 p.m.

Nebraska Athletics is planning an hour-long live video show ahead of Rhule’s first news conference. That will start at 12:30 p.m.

