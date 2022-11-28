Downtown Lincoln vape shop burglarized; more than $9,400 in merchandise stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following a break-in at a downtown Lincoln vape shop where more than $9,000 in merchandise was stolen.

Saturday at 10:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to The Cannabis Factory, off O Street and S Antelope Valley Parkway, on a report of an alarm.

LPD said responding officers found the south glass door had been shattered as well as a broken display case.

According to police, security video shows the suspect wearing a hoodie, facemask and gloves.

Approximately $9,423 in merchandise was stolen, according to LPD, and the building damage is estimated at $400.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.