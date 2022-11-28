Giving Tuesday: Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands transforming kitchen to teach life skills

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Janet Pol is taking her experience from flipping houses to flipping a kitchen for an important cause.

The Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands will use it to teach important life skills to those they serve.

“To do things like cooking, meal prep, knowing the basics of grocery shopping,” said Leah Boldt, the executive director of Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands. “We’re also putting in a washer and dryer.”

Electricians, plumbers and other contractors have already gotten to work. But there’s a lot more work left to do before the project is complete.

“We’re still hoping to secure a really good HVAC person to do our venting. That’s one thing we’re struggling with,” said board member Janet Pol.

“There will be prep stations set up, so we need four of everything to be able to do our prep stations,” Boldt said.

According to Boldt and Pol, they’ve been able to put $30,000 toward the kitchen. But with plans for programming, staff and a nutritionist, they’re hoping they can raise at least $15,000 more.

“This Giving Tuesday we’re calling on the community to help support Down Syndrome Alliance and give us funds to be able to complete our kitchen,” said Boldt.

They say that support will go a long way for those living with down syndrome, like Boldt’s son and Pol’s grandson.

“I want to make sure that there are programs available for him and his peers to develop some independent living skills,” Pol said.

Down Syndrome Alliance of the Midlands is looking to have the kitchen complete in December.

