Creighton and Nebraska to host first and second rounds of NCAA volleyball tournament

By Grace Boyles
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:10 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The road to Omaha for the NCAA volleyball Final Four began Sunday, as the field of 64 was set. Creighton landed the No. 4 seed in the Stanford region and the 13th seed overall. The Bluejays will host the first and second rounds of the tournament for the second consecutive year. On Friday, December 2nd at 6:30 p.m. at D.J. Sokol Arena, the Jays will face Auburn. The other teams coming to Omaha for the first two rounds are South Dakota and Houston. The Coyotes and the Cougars face off at 3:30 p.m on Friday.

Nebraska was the last team announced during the selection show, landing as the No. 2 seed in the Louisville Region and the No. 7 overall seed. The Huskers are making their 41st straight NCAA tournament appearance and are hosting the first two rounds for the 37th time in program history. On Thursday, December 1st at 7 p.m. Big Red takes on Delaware State, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champions, in the the first round. The other two teams coming to Lincoln are Kansas and Miami.

