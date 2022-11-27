Teen Omaha driver arrested after allegedly going over 100 mph

A teen was arrested after a pursuit
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teen driver was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

It happened Thanksgiving afternoon.

State troopers caught up with the driver at 168th and Western after a pursuit.

Investigators say they tried to pull over the 16-year-old male on West Dodge near 156th Street after radar clocked him going more than 100 mph.

Deputies took the teen to the Douglas County Youth Center, charging him with flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and no driver’s license.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Omaha man allegedly connected to missing Cari Allen
Arrest warrant issued for man allegedly connected to missing Omaha woman
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule talks to down judge Patrick Turner (13) during the...
Matt Rhule hired as new Husker football coach
A fake website scammed an Omaha woman
Fake website scams Omaha woman while online shopping
The Jontz family speaks out after a loved one dies in custody
Family of dead Douglas County inmate speaks out, left with questions on how they lost their loved one
3 from Omaha injured in Mills County, Iowa rollover crash

Latest News

A new effort to improve maternal health
Community health worker hub coming to support maternal health in Omaha
Brief warm-up Monday ahead of snow chances
A teen was arrested after a pursuit
Teen driver taken into custody in Omaha after short pursuit
A new effort to improve maternal health
New approach to improve pregnancy health in Omaha