Teen Omaha driver arrested after allegedly going over 100 mph

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teen driver was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

It happened Thanksgiving afternoon.

State troopers caught up with the driver at 168th and Western after a pursuit.

Investigators say they tried to pull over the 16-year-old male on West Dodge near 156th Street after radar clocked him going more than 100 mph.

Deputies took the teen to the Douglas County Youth Center, charging him with flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and no driver’s license.

