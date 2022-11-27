Salvation Army of Omaha ringing bells for kettle season

The Salvation Army red kettle season is in full swing
By Erin Hartley
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Salvation Army is in full swing for kettle season.

There are roughly 130 kettle sites around the metro area. They’ll stay out there until Dec. 24.

One family has made it their tradition to ring the bell on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Father and son Mike and Mark and their family have been ringing the bell for the past 30 years.

Throughout their family, they have four different generations that have rung the bell.

“Some of the people who approach us look like they don’t have a dime to their name, they’ll give because they know it’s helped them in the past,” said Mike Albers.

“You’re giving back, you feel like you’re doing something,” said Mark Cover. “Like I said, it’s not a lot but it’s something that we can do and it’s something that we’re proud of.”

If you don’t have any cash or change on you, you can donate through Venmo or other payment apps by just scanning a QR code.

Locally and nationally, the Salvation Army has seen more online donations in recent years.

If you’re not able to make it to a store, you can still donate online. All the money that’s donated stays local.

