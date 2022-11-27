New Nebraska Football coach Matt Rhule to be welcomed by fans, students Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The new coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers will be welcomed to the university prior to a news conference in Lincoln Monday.

According to Nebraska Athletics, University of Nebraska students and the general public are invited to welcome the new head football coach Matt Rhule at Memorial Stadium.

At 12:50 p.m. Monday, Fans and students can gather at Gate 20 on the east side of Memorial Stadium to see Rhule as he makes his way to an introductory news conference at the Hawks Championship Center.

Fans can then head inside Memorial Stadium to watch the news conference live at 1:30 p.m.

